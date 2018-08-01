Ocasio-Cortez To Fundraise In Los Angeles ‘In Pursuit Of A Better, Socialist Future’

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a socialist ex-bartender described by a top Democrat as the “future of our party,” is scheduled to appear at two campaign fundraisers this week in Southern California — including an event intended to “mobilize communities across Los Angeles in pursuit of a better, socialist future.”

In the June primary, the 28-year-old political neophyte upset a 10-term incumbent Democrat in a New York congressional district that encompasses parts of the Bronx and Queens.

Her L.A.-based fundraising will begin Thursday at a downtown luncheon titled “Coast-To-Coast Revolution,” where planners say Ocasio-Cortez will explain “the blueprint she is creating for winning against corporate Dems.” She will also discuss several progressive ballot measures that residents in the L.A. area will soon decide in upcoming elections, such as the possible establishment of a public bank “for the 99%,” expanding rent control throughout the state, and a proposed voter referendum that would increase civilian oversight powers over the county Sheriff’s Department. Event organizers recently posted online: “We have sold out of the advanced tickets. Tickets may be purchased at the door.”

LA, meet Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez! We invite you to join us for a conversation with AOC about running a people-powered campaign, taking on the political establishment, and how to mobilize communities across LA in pursuit of a better, socialist future. https://t.co/eGXfTAKVdE pic.twitter.com/K313Z4ql29 — DSA Los Angeles 🌹 (@DSA_LosAngeles) July 25, 2018

Friday night, Ocasio-Cortez’s second fundraiser in L.A. is scheduled to take place inside a Koreatown house of worship that “seeks to establish economic and social justice for the church’s neighborhood and the world.” The gathering, which has also sold out, is sponsored by the L.A. chapter of the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) — a branch which has close to 1,500 members. It will feature a conversation with Ocasio-Cortez addressing such topics as “people-powered” campaigns, “taking on the political establishment,” and rallying individuals and communities to advance socialist policies and ideas. – READ MORE

New details have emerged revealing that George Soros helped prop-up Democratic socialist Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s political career in an attempt to put 400 Bernie Sanders-like politicians in Congress.

A former organizer for Bernie Sanders’s presidential campaign, Ocasio-Cortez’s under-dog win in the Democratic primary was undoubtedly helped by online actors.

The New York Times writes that she was able to defeat her opponent, who greatly outspent her, due to her online presence. In an interview with progressive digital media outlet “The Young Turks,” a member of a Soros-funded network of far-left publications called The Media Consortium, Ocasio-Cortez also admits that their coverage helped her win.

Members linked to Soros-funded digital media asked Ocasio-Cortez, a former organizer for Bernie Sanders’s presidential campaign, to run for office — guaranteeing favorable coverage by a media network that reaches almost 300 million people monthly.

One member of the Soros-funded media, Cenk Uygur, also founded one of the two political groups responsible for asking Ocasio-Cortez to run, Justice Democrats — whose goal is to get Sanders-like politicians elected to Congress.

Uygur, a former Armenian genocide denier, was eventually forced out of the organization after old articles revealed some of his previous sexist comments, often referring to women in a derogatory way. – READ MORE

