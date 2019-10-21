Ocasio-Cortez Slams Zuckerberg, Pays Facebook Over $425,000 to Advertise

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D., N.Y.) on Saturday reiterated past criticism of Facebook, despite paying the social-media giant hundreds of thousands of dollars for her reelection campaign.

After winning a long shot 2018 primary, Ocasio-Cortez has been hailed in the press for her social-media savvy. On Saturday, she lamented the outsized role tech companies play in politics.

“I don’t know about you, but I don’t want Mark Zuckerberg making decisions over my life,” Ocasio-Cortez said.

Ocasio-Cortez was speaking at a rally in Queens, New York, to publicly endorse Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders (I., Vt.).

“We need to build a mass movement in America centered on the working class, the poor, the middle class, one that is actively anti-racist, that is rooted in principles of universality,” Ocasio-Cortez said. “The future and our future is in a public system and it’s publicly owned systems because we need to take power over our lives again.”

The Ocasio-Cortez campaign continues to be a major player in social media, according to its third quarter FEC filing. She spent at least $425,000 on advertising between June 28 and Sept. 23.