 

Ocasio-Cortez Gets Nasty With Steve Scalise, Her Supporters Threaten Him. His Response Is Perfect.

Socialist Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) got nasty with Rep. Steve Scalise (R-LA) on Saturday after he accurately characterized comments she made in a recent interview. In response to Scalise, her followers made violent and threatening remarks toward Scalise, who was nearly murdered in 2017 by a Democratic terrorist.

Ocasio-Cortez made her statement that she wants Americans to pay up to 70% in taxes in a “60 Minutes” interview that is scheduled to air on Sunday.

Supporters of Ocasio-Cortez responded by jumping in and making threatening comments toward Scalise.

Ocasio-Cortez has not addressed the violent statements from her followers. – READ  MORE

