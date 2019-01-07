Ocasio-Cortez Gets Nasty With Steve Scalise, Her Supporters Threaten Him. His Response Is Perfect.

Socialist Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) got nasty with Rep. Steve Scalise (R-LA) on Saturday after he accurately characterized comments she made in a recent interview. In response to Scalise, her followers made violent and threatening remarks toward Scalise, who was nearly murdered in 2017 by a Democratic terrorist.

Republicans: Let Americans keep more of their own hard-earned money

Democrats: Take away 70% of your income and give it to leftist fantasy programs https://t.co/NxJPSCqvrt — Steve Scalise (@SteveScalise) January 5, 2019

Ocasio-Cortez made her statement that she wants Americans to pay up to 70% in taxes in a “60 Minutes” interview that is scheduled to air on Sunday.

You’re the GOP Minority Whip. How do you not know how marginal tax rates work? Oh that’s right, almost forgot: GOP works for the corporate CEOs showering themselves in multi-million💰bonuses; not the actual working people whose wages + healthcare they’re ripping off for profit. https://t.co/R1YIng2Ok1 — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) January 6, 2019

Supporters of Ocasio-Cortez responded by jumping in and making threatening comments toward Scalise.

Hi @AOC. Happy to continue this debate on the Floor of the People’s House, but it’s clearly not productive to engage here with some of your radical followers. #StayClassy pic.twitter.com/lZCO3oiLUZ — Steve Scalise (@SteveScalise) January 6, 2019