Ocasio-Cortez: Electoral College is ‘Affirmative Action’ for Rural Americans

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) continued her verbal assault on the Electoral College, this time smearing the Constitutional system that guarantees big states don’t have undue influence in electing the president as an “electoral affirmative action” scheme for rural Americans.

2) This common claim about “if we don’t have the Electoral College then a handful of states will determine the presidency” is BS.

a. It’s the *EC itself* that breaks down power by state, pop vote decentralizes it b. The EC makes it so a handful of states DO determine elections — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) August 23, 2019

4) We do not give electoral affirmative action to any other group in America. Do Black Americans have their votes count more bc they have been disenfranchised for 100s of years? Do Reservations get an electoral vote? Does Puerto Rico and US territories get them? No. They don’t. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) August 23, 2019

5) The Electoral College isn’t about fairness at all; it’s about empowering some voters over others. Every vote should be = in America, no matter who you are or where you come from. The right thing to do is establish a Popular Vote. & GOP will do everything they can to fight it. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) August 23, 2019

Last week, the socialist lawmaker claimed the Electoral College “is, in fact, a scam” and has a “racial injustice breakdown.”

She wrote: “The Electoral College has a racial injustice breakdown. Due to severe racial disparities in certain states, the Electoral College effectively weighs white voters over voters of color, as opposed to a “one person, one vote” system where all our votes are counted equally.” – READ MORE