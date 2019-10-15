Ocasio-Cortez Defends Beto’s Gun Confiscation Plan: It’s ‘Taking A Stand’

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) went after presidential hopeful Pete Buttigieg on Monday after the South Bend mayor criticized his Democratic rivals over their small donor fundraising strategy and demand for federally-mandated gun confiscation.

“Small-dollar grassroots campaigns, aka what Buttigieg insults here as ‘pocket change,’ out-fundraises him by millions,” Ocasio-Cortez tweeted. “Our nation’s leaders should not be working to end the era of big money politics, not protect it.”

“ Beto’s gun policy isn’t ‘picking a fight,’ it’s taking a stand,” she added.

Ocasio-Cortez’s comments come as O’Rourke has been facing widespread backlash from both sides of the aisle for demanding that the government seize millions of firearms from law-abiding American citizens. – READ MORE

