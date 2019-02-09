Ocasio-Cortez Called To Abolish ICE. ‘Fox & Friends’ Responded With Brutal Footage Of MS-13 Murder In NYC

“Fox & Friends” played a video Friday of an MS-13 gang member shooting a rival gangster in the face on a subway platform, and it drew a response from Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York on Twitter.

“We have heard over the last couple of months there have been a number of Democrats who would like to eliminate because they say it serves no legitimate purpose,” co-host Steve Doocy said.

“Well, as we look at what ICE has been trying to do in sanctuary cities like the one we’re living in right here, there’s a story about a guy who had been on the law enforcement radar for a while,” Doocy said. “He was a member of MS-13. He was in the country illegally and, on a subway platform earlier this week, he shot a rival gang member in the face.”

The suspect was identified as Ramiro Gutierrez, 26, and will now face second-degree murder charges, gang assault and criminal possession of a weapon for his involvement in the Sunday shooting in New York City, according to Fox News.

Co-host Brian Kilmeade said the only hope of controlling crimes like these is to rely on ICE agents to remove criminals who are here illegally.

“The only hope we have of kicking this guy out before he can kill — shoot somebody — is ICE. And that’s what they do to try to hunt them down,” Kilmeade said. “Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, after I imagine seeing this horror, is upset that ICE even exists. She cried about it.”

Ocasio-Cortez tweeted a response and said the community was trying to heal from the tragedy, before pivoting back to her immigration talking points.

Unlike these people, I actually care about my community. This happened across my old campaign office. We’ve been monitoring this heartbreaking situation and have been working with the community to heal. Meanwhile, ICE is detaining children, political activists & 21 Savage. https://t.co/hCMdrFEwdF — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) February 8, 2019