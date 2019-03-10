Ocasio-Cortez: Be ‘Excited’ About ‘Being Automated Out Of Work,’ Tax Corporations At 90% (VIDEO)

Socialist Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) said on Saturday that people should be “excited” about “being automated out of work” and suggested that she supports taxing corporations at 90%.

AOC at SXSW (03/09):



-People should be “excited” about “being automated out of work”



-“We live in a society where if you don’t have a job you are left to die and that is at its core a problem”



-Supports taxing corporations at 90%



-The world is “approaching infinite resources” pic.twitter.com/c5yZjMHPnf — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) March 10, 2019

Ocasio-Cortez made the remarks while speaking at the left-leaning South by Southwest Conference & Festival in Austin, Texas — where she also said America was in a state of “garbage” and suggested that former President Ronald Reagan was a racist.

“We should not be haunted by the specter of being automated out of work,” Ocasio-Cortez said. “We should not feel nervous about, you know, the toll booth collector not having to collect tolls anymore.”

“We should be excited by that,” Ocasio-Cortez continued. “But the reason we’re not excited by it is because we live in a society where if you don’t have a job, you are left to die, and that is at its core a problem. And so there are a lot of different solutions— a lot of different proposed, uh, ideas about how we go about that.” – MORE