OBSTRUCTION: Lawless Sanctuary City Mayor Tips Off Illegal Aliens About Planned Federal I.C.E. Raid in Next 24 Hours

Add obstruction of justice to the mayor of Oakland’s Communist resume.

In an unbelievable move, Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf late Saturday night tipped off illegal aliens in the city of a pending ICE raid likely commencing just hours from now, according to the mayor.

How is this not a crime?

Another lawless Democrat leading a sanctuary city.

Playing by their own rules and ignoring this country’s laws.