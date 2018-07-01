Obama Warns Democrats Expecting a ‘Blue Wave’ in November

Obama spoke at a $2,700-per-person fundraising event on Thursday, the Los Angeles Times reported. Although most of the event was closed to the media, reporters were allowed to hear a political discussion between Obama and Democratic National Committee Chairman Tom Perez.

“Well, I think if you looked six months ago, you would say it was doomsday for the Republicans with the Republican down in the 30s, showing a double-digit lead for Democrats,” said Real Clear Politics senior elections analyst Sean Trende this week on “Fox and Friends.”

“But that’s just not the world we’re in today. The president is up into the low to mid 40s, and his job approval, the generic ballot has closed to a four-point lead for the Democrats, so I think we’ve gone from Democrats being heavy favorites to take the House to something of a dead heat and maybe a thumb on the scale for the Republicans,” he said, according to Real Clear Politics.

“They have this top two primary system where everyone runs in the same race, and the top two make it to the election. There’s a lot of Democrats running, they could divide the democratic vote, and you could end up with two Republicans in the general election shutting the Democrats out, which is sort of a nightmare scenario for Democrats,” he said. – READ MORE

