Obama Shut WW2 Park Last G’vnt Shutdown, Trump’s Cabinet Sec. Works Park Himself

The federal government shut down at midnight Saturday. As you may have noticed, there’s been chaos in the streets, looting from sea to shining sea, electricity outages, all sorts of — oh wait, no, we’re still all fine.

That likely has something to do with the fact that the federal government shutting down isn’t going to have too much of an impact on most people’s lives. The last time this happened, back in 2013, President Barack Obama realized this. That’s why he decided to dramatize the whole affair by shutting down national parks, including the World War II Memorial in Washington.

Back during that shutdown, the House Committee on Natural Resources noted that “the Obama Administration is going out of its way to take unreasonable and unnecessary steps to block public access to parks and monuments that isn’t warranted by a government shutdown.”

“For example, open air parks and national monuments, places without doors or gates, where people are allowed to visit 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, have been barricaded off,” the committee added.

“In addition, none of these D.C. memorials were closed during the last government shutdown in 1995-1996 under the Clinton Administration. The Obama Administration’s closing of these sites is not something they are required to do; it’s something they are CHOOSING to do. The Obama Administration wants the effects of this government shutdown to be as painful as possible.”

So, what did Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke do this time around during the Schumer shutdown? He not only kept parks open, he personally worked at “cleaning up trash on the National Mall and welcoming tours of schoolchildren to the World War II Memorial with a smile,” The Daily Caller reported. – READ MORE

The government shutdown has dominated headlines as each side of the aisle has blamed the other for the lack of a deal for the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program.

President Donald Trump has repeatedly said that funding for a border wall has to be included for a deal to be made, and now he has called for a “nuclear option” if the “stalemate continues.”

During the shutdown, service members are not getting paid, but congressmen are.

Rep. Scott Taylor (R-VA), who is a former Navy SEAL, posted on Twitter Saturday saying he would be donating his salary during the shutdown.

Congress shouldn't be paid during this #GovtShutdown , just like some of you aren't being paid & especially if our military & first responders are not. I will donate my salary to a military/veterans' charity each day. Today's pay will go to Vetshouse, Inc.https://t.co/780MrFfYDP — Scott Taylor (@Scotttaylorva) January 20, 2018

His donation will be going to a different military or veteran’s charity each day. The first day’s donation went to Vetshouse Inc., which is a nonprofit serving homeless veterans.

On the second day, Taylor donated to End 22, which helps prevent veteran suicide.- READ MORE

The White House changed its voicemail message to blame congressional Democrats for failing to pass a budget over partisan squabbles on immigration.

“Unfortunately, we cannot answer your call today because Congressional Democrats are holding government funding—including funding for our troops and other national security priorities—hostage to an unrelated immigration debate,” the recording says.

The message, which was recorded for the White House’s public comment line, said calls could not be answered because of the “obstruction” from Democrats.

“Due to this obstruction, the government is shut down,” the recording continued.

The message ended by informing callers that they can leave comments for President Trump on the White House website contact page until the government reopens. – READ MORE