Obama: It’s not racist to be ‘disturbed by immigration’: ‘Everybody has to have some agreed-upon rules’

Former President Barack Obama gave a different take on the immigration debate than the ones that typically come out of the Democratic Party during a speech in Berlin, according to Newsweek.

What did Obama say about immigration? Obama pushed back against a liberal tendency to label anyone concerned about the impact of immigration as a “racist.”

“We can’t label everyone who is disturbed by migration as racist,” Obama said. “If you’re going to have a coherent, cohesive society, then everybody has to have some agreed-upon rules. And there are going to have to be some accommodations that everybody makes. And that includes the people who are newcomers. The question is, are those fair?”

And later in his remarks, “Should we want to encourage newcomers to learn the language of the country that they’re moving to? Of course. Does that mean that they can never use their own language? No, of course it doesn’t mean that, but it’s not racist to say, ‘Ah, if you’re going to be here then you should learn the language of the country that you just arrived at because we need to have some sort of common language in which all of us can work, and learn and understand each other.

“…we can’t label everyone who is disturbed by immigration as a racist,” he said. – READ MORE