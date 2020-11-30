NYC pub takes defiant stand against Gov. Cuomo, declares itself ‘autonomous zone’ from lockdown restrictions

A Staten Island restaurant has declared itself an “autonomous zone” that is free from Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s business-killing coronavirus restrictions.

Beginning Nov. 20, Mac’s Public House, owned by Danny Presti and Keith McAlarney, said they would not abide by restrictions enacted by Cuomo or New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio. Their defiant stance came just days before new restrictions hit the area where Mac’s is located, which includes a ban on indoor dining at bars and restaurants, according to the New York Post.

The declaration that Mac’s is now an “autonomous zone” pays homage to the “Capital Hill Autonomous Zone,” which far-left radicals established in Seattle in June.

A sign outside Mac’s now reads: !ATTENTION! We hereby declare this establishment an !!!AUTONOMOUS ZONE!!! We refuse to abide by any rules and regulations put forth by the Mayor of NYC and Governor of NY State.

For their defiance, Mac’s has been “slapped with thousands of dollars in fines, a shut-down order from the state Health Department and the Friday revocation of its liquor license by the State Liquor Authority,” according to the Post.- READ MORE

