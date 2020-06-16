NYC Mayor de Blasio reveals his daughter called him out for his ‘white privilege’

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio revealed on Tuesday that his 25-year-old daughter Chiara, who is biracial, has confronted him about his “white privilege.”

“She would talk to me about my own white privilege…she’s usually right,” de Blasio said while appearing at a TIME 100 Talks virtual event for how leaders should respond to social injustice and coronavirus.

“Usually her underlying impulse with me having to come to grips with something over many, many years has usually been right,” he added, according to the New York Post. De Blasio reportedly went on to say, “I started to be open to my own privilege.”

The mayor went on to call for the NYPD sergeants union to be “fully investigated” for leaking Chiara’s arrest report after she was taken into custody during a protest against George Floyd’s death last month. “It was an attack on her. It was an attack on us. It was an attack on democracy,” de Blasio said. “She didn’t deserve to have her privacy invaded. I think that needs to be fully investigated.” – READ MORE

