NYC MAYOR BILL DE BLASIO SAYS EPSTEIN DEATH ‘WAY TOO CONVENIENT,’ HUNDREDS MAY BE IMPLICATED IN INVESTIGATION

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio flamed the fires of conspiracy Wednesday, saying the recent death of accused sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein was “way too convenient” and definitely not “traditional human error.”

(…)

De Blasio said he believes there could be “hundreds” of people implicated by a Justice Department investigation into Epstein’s alleged sexual criminal activity.

“This is way too convenient. This makes no sense,” de Blasio told Fox Business Network anchor David Asman Wednesday. “He is one of the most prominent prisoners in America, at that point. He had either attempted suicide previously or been assaulted. Either way, it is the same reality, he needed to be watched 24 hours a day.”

“I have been saying all week I am not a conspiracy theorist by nature,” he continued, appearing to back off an outright accusation of conspiracy. “It means sometimes you see a series of events that you cannot give a normal explanation for and there needs to be a full investigation.”

De Blasio said a full federal investigation “doesn’t need to die with Epstein” and there are likely dozens if not hundreds of victims and “powerful people” involved in Epstein’s alleged sex trafficking criminal activity. – READ MORE