NY Times Crying Wolf Again Over Trump Declassifying Russia Documents

New York Times reporter Adam Goldman passed along warnings from “law enforcement” (and, more importantly, liberal Democrats in Congress) that President Trump’s decision to declassify and release texts and documents related to the wiretap against his former adviser Carter Page would endanger national security: “Ignoring Security Concerns, Trump to Make Russia Documents Public.”

It’s a familiar outcry and one that The Times has voiced previously, putting the paper at risk of becoming the proverbial boy who cried wolf, warning of vague nightmarish scenarios if classified documents are made available (not that the paper has anything against printing classified material, just the wrong kind).

The paper didn’t appreciate the release, in July 2018, of a redacted version of the FBI’s application for a Foreign Intelligence Surveillance (FISA) warrant to wiretap Page: “Without Evidence, Trump Claims Vindication From Release of Carter Page Documents.”

But The Times went truly hysterical over the release of the so-called Nunes memo — the four-page memo produced by House Intelligence Committee Chairman Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) detailing alleged misconduct in the FBI and Department of Justice in the FISA court application regarding surveillance of Page. Nunes’ memo was released in February 2018 against fierce “national security” (and liberal media) objections. – READ MORE

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes said it is “laughable” to claim President Trump’s order Monday to declassify documents related to the Russia investigation is a danger to national security.

The “mainstream media” is “buying the Kool-Aid,” Nunes, R-Calif., said in an interview with Fox News’ Laura Ingraham reacting to a warning given hours earlier by his Democratic counterpart on the intelligence panel.

In a statement, Rep. Adam Schiff called Trump’s order a “clear abuse of power” and said he was previously informed by the FBI and Justice Department that they would consider the release of these materials the stepping past a “red line that must not be crossed as they may compromise sources and methods.”

Nunes brushed off what he described as a political “play call,” which has been echoed by other Democrats, politicos, and legal experts. “It’s laughable that they are saying this will somehow endanger national security,” Nunes said. “This is really full transparency for the American people.” – READ MORE