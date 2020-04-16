Nursing home doctor says he successfully treated 39 coronavirus patients with hydroxychloroquine

A nursing home medical director in Texas said he has used hydroxychloroquine sulfate to treat 39 coronavirus patients, and all of them are doing well after five days, WFAA-TV reported.

Dr. Robin Armstrong, the medical director at The Resort nursing home in Texas City, said he decided to try the drug when faced with the real possibility that a significant portion of the nursing home’s residents could die — 56 of them tested positive for the coronavirus. Because COVID-19 is especially dangerous to the elderly and those with certain underlying health problems, nursing home coronavirus outbreaks have been particularly fatal in the United States.

Armstrong said none of the patients has displayed any side effects from hydroxychloroquine, and that some of them have improved enough that they’ve been able to go outside for the first time since starting the treatment. He emphasized that it is not a cure for the coronavirus, but a way to ease the symptoms and help patients recover.

Hydroxychloroquine is a decades-old anti-malarial drug that has shown potential in some situations as an effective treatment for COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus that originated in Wuhan, China. It has not, however, been clinically approved for that purpose, and President Donald Trump’s endorsement of the drug has led to a political, as well as a medical, debate. – READ MORE

