Numerous Homes Near Boston Explode: ‘Civilains Trapped, Firefighters Injured’ in Apparent Gas-Line Disaster

“Flames pour out of one of several homes and apartments in #Lawrence #Andover & #NorthAndover following multiple explosions apparently due to problems with a gas line.” — Scott Sullivan

There are multiple house fires in the Lawrence, Andover, and North Andover area following a gas main problem. State Police report “multiple suspected gas explosions and structure fires.”

Up to 20 explosions have been reported, according to several news outlets. At least one home in on Chickering Street in Lawrence has been devastated by an explosion, according to online scanner reports. There are several more structure fires.

Andover has activated its Emergency Operations Center.

Fire officials are telling people to leave their homes if they smell gas.

This story is developing.

#BREAKING: National Grid (the electric company) now says it is cutting electricity to all customers in Lawrence, Andover and North Andover. #wcvb — Ben Simmoneau (@bensimmoneau) September 13, 2018

#AndoverMA is under and evacuation order due to #MVGasFire — Andover Police (@AndoverMassPD) September 13, 2018

#BREAKING: Boston Globe reports utility officials from National Grid are turning off electricity service to homes in Lawrence area after homes explode in Massachusetts — Matthew Keys (@MatthewKeysLive) September 13, 2018

🚨All students are being encouraged to evacuate campus🚨 pic.twitter.com/hGte8o3STn — Barstool Merrimack (@StoolMerrimack) September 13, 2018

MSP Watch center has confirmed response to 17 separate addresses for fire,explosion, or investigation to Lawrence/Andover/North Andover. Developing. — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) September 13, 2018

#BREAKING – Flames pour out of one of several homes and apartments in #Lawrence #Andover & #NorthAndover following multiple explosions apparently due to problems with a gas line #WBZ pic.twitter.com/JyqzQPnhGn — Scott Sullivan (@SullyBunz) September 13, 2018

If you smell gas do not go in your home, You can evacuate to the North Andover High School. — Andrew Maylor (@Town_Mgr_Maylor) September 13, 2018

Lawrence MA.

Gas explosión, múltiple houses on fine. This one is on Market Street pic.twitter.com/beHML8Sq9j — julissa (@jliss1979) September 13, 2018

BUILDING EXPLOSION ON KINGSTON STREET…. THIS IS INSANE…. NEIGHBORS SAY THERE IS SOMEONE IN THE HOUSE ON KINGSTON … — Tommy Duggan (@ValleyPatriot) September 13, 2018

