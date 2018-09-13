    True Pundit

    Security

    Numerous Homes Near Boston Explode: ‘Civilains Trapped, Firefighters Injured’ in Apparent Gas-Line Disaster

    Posted on by
    Share:

    “Flames pour out of one of several homes and apartments in #Lawrence #Andover & #NorthAndover following multiple explosions apparently due to problems with a gas line.” — Scott Sullivan

    There are multiple house fires in the Lawrence, Andover, and North Andover area following a gas main problem. State Police report “multiple suspected gas explosions and structure fires.”

    Up to 20 explosions have been reported, according to several news outlets. At least one home in on Chickering Street in Lawrence has been devastated by an explosion, according to online scanner reports. There are several more structure fires.

    Andover has activated its Emergency Operations Center.

    Fire officials are telling people to leave their homes if they smell gas.

    This story is developing.

    READ MORE:

    FOLLOW US!
    Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
    Share: