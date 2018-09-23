NRA DRAGS TENNESSEE DEMOCRATIC SENATE CANDIDATE FOR TOUTING HIS A-RATING … FROM 2002

Phil Bredesen, the Democratic candidate to replace departing Senator Bob Corker in the Tennessee Senate race, is using an outdated rating from the National Rifle Association in a recent campaign advertisement — and the NRA is having none of it.

“As governor, I had an A-rating from the NRA,” Bredesen says in the ad geared toward Tennessee gun owners that touts his “real independence.”

Real independence and not party politics — that’s what’s right for Tennessee. pic.twitter.com/BmyyvJGL2e — Phil Bredesen (@PhilBredesen) September 19, 2018

NRA Political Victory Fund chairman Chris Cox was quick to point out Bredesen’s current rating.

@PhilBredesen It’s not 2002, you’re not governor and you’re not A-rated by the NRA. Its 2018, you have earned a D rating for turning your back on self-defense and supporting the Hillary/Schumer/Bloomberg gun control agenda. @VoteMarsha is a 2A champion. You’re not. #stoplying pic.twitter.com/Wi0ORRmQTv — Chris Cox (@ChrisCoxNRA) September 20, 2018

“Phil Bredesen is a ‘D’ rated candidate, and he will not protect our constitutional rights in Washington, D.C.,” Cox said in a statement, the Washington Free Beacon reported. “Tennesseans should not be fooled by his false and misleading campaign ads.” – READ MORE

The American Civil Liberties Union is defending the National Rifle Association against attempts by New York state leaders to put it out of business, Reason.com reported.

New York’s attempts to compel banks and insurance companies to remove the NRA as a customer is a violation of the First Amendment, the ACLU argued in brief filed in federal court on Friday. The brief supports a lawsuit previously filed by the NRA.

“Although public officials are free to express their opinions and may condemn viewpoints or groups they view as inimical to public welfare, they cannot abuse their regulatory authority to retaliate against disfavored advocacy organizations and to impose burdens on those organizations’ ability to conduct lawful business,” according to the ACLU.

The ACLU brief does not defend the NRA’s stance on firearms but instead uses a long list of First Amendment cases to argue that regulators should not use their positions to “punish political enemies,” according to the report.

An intimidation campaign against the NRA reportedly began last fall, a timeline prepared by the group suggests. It started when an anti-gun group, Everytown for Gun Safety, met with New York leaders in September 2017, according to the report. A month later, a Department of Financial Services investigation led to a company called Lockton, ditching the NRA as a customer in February. The same happened with Chubb and Lloyd’s. – READ MORE