NPR Claims That Calling A Riot A “Riot” Is Racist

NPR published an article claiming that calling a riot a “riot” is offensive because it’s “rooted in racism.”

The article was written by Jonathan Levinson for Oregon Public Broadcasting, the Portland NPR affiliate.

Calling a riot a riot could be rooted in racism, says reporter Jonathan Levinson for Oregon Public Broadcasting, the Portland NPR affiliate. pic.twitter.com/b2srvbEgM7 — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) August 27, 2020

Portland has experienced 93 days of continuous rioting – last night was the first time in that entire period that the city has not seen unrest – but according to Levinson, merely calling a spade a spade is a racist dog whistle.

Levinson’s argument for this position is vague to the point of being non-existent. He appears upset that police are able to declare a riot and use crowd control measures to disperse violent BLM mobs. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --