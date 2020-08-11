Not a Typo: ACLU Calls for Dismantling the Department of Homeland Security

What was formerly considered to be an even-handed and serious civil rights organization in decades gone by has gone all-in on defunding the police. The American Civil Liberties Union announced Monday it is seeking the defunding and dismantling of the entire Department of Homeland Security (DHS), created after the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

The behemoth agency, created because of the lack of communication between domestic investigators and international spy agencies leading to the 9/11 attacks, oversees several key agencies:

DHS is responsible for counterterrorism, cybersecurity, aviation security, border security, port security, maritime security, administration and enforcement of our immigration laws, protection of our national leaders, protection of critical infrastructure, cybersecurity, detection of and protection against chemical, biological and nuclear threats to the homeland, and response to disasters.

It’s huge.

And the ACLU wants it broken up into tiny pieces: BREAKING: We’re calling for the dismantling of the Department of Homeland Security.

Nearly 20 years of abuse, waste, and corruption demonstrate the failure of the DHS experiment.

Many knew DHS to be an ineffective superagency, but President Trump has converted DHS into our government’s most notable badge of shame. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --