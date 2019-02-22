Northam Cancels ‘Reconciliation Tour’ At Historically Black College After Student Body Leader Tells Him To Stay Away

Democratic Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam cancelled an appearance at Virginia Union University in Richmond, Virginia, after the student body leader Jamon Phenix asked him to not come.

Phenix said in a letter that Northam’s appearance would take away from a commemoration event for the Richmond 34, a group who was arrested in 1960 for protesting segregated lunch counters.

A Richmond 34 member disagrees with the student government leader’s move, saying she believes in second chances.

Virginia Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam was asked to cancel an appearance at a historically black college as part of his “reconciliation tour” after the university’s student government asked him to stay away in a Monday letter.

Northam was set to appear at an event, “Faith, Identity and Social Justice” at Virginia Union University (VUU) Thursday, where the Richmond 34 would be commemorated. The Richmond 34 was a group of VUU students who were arrested for protesting segregated lunch counters at a department store in 1960.

“It is our understanding you are seeking to gain atonement from your past actions while simultaneously affirming your constituents that you hold true to your beliefs in leading Virginia forward, a letter from VUU Student Government Association President Jamon Phenix said.”

The letter added that the student body was in support of having an honest conversation surrounding race.

However, they felt that the governor’s presence would take away from the Richmond 34, especially given recent controversy over a picture featuring a person in blackface and another in a Ku Klux Klan costume appearing under Northam’s name in his 1984 medical yearbook.

Northam got further engulfed in a media storm after admitting at a press conference that he darkened his face with shoe polish for a Michael Jackson costume.

Phenix wrote that they would like to reschedule Northam’s visit for a date in the Spring.

Northam responded Wednesday, saying he will “abide by the students’ wishes.”

While I appreciate @VAUnion1865's invitation to attend tomorrow's chapel service, I respect the wishes of the student body. In lieu of my attendance, I will host the Richmond 34 at the Executive Mansion on Friday to honor their bravery and courage. pic.twitter.com/qIdX05cvsa — Ralph Northam (@GovernorVA) February 20, 2019