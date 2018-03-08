North Korea’s Kim Jong Un to Reportedly Invite President Trump for Historic Sit Down

EXCLUSIVE Sr US official tells me S Korean National Security Adviser will announce at 7 pm EST from WH: an invitation from Kim Jong Un to meet Trump; no change to planned US South Korea military exercises in April and commitment by Kim Jong Un to stop nuclear & missile testing. — Jennifer Griffin (@JenGriffinFNC) March 8, 2018

South Korean official says Trump agreed to meet Kim Jong-un by May. — Peter Baker (@peterbakernyt) March 9, 2018

South Korea is expected to announce Thursday night that North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un is extending an invitation to meet with President Trump, a senior U.S. official revealed to Fox News.

South Korean National Security Adviser Chung Eui-yong will also announce an upcoming meeting between South Korean president Moon Jae-in and the North Korean leader, Fox News has learned.

There currently are no plans to change U.S.-South Korea military exercises nor is their a commitment by Kim Jong Un to stop his nuclear testing.

Earlier Thursday, President Trump announced that South Korea would be making a “major statement” about North Korea at 7 p.m. Eastern time Thursday, Fox News confirmed.

Chung, who met at the White House Thursday with National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster, is expected to make the statement in the James Brady press briefing room at the White House.

