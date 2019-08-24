Nordstrom, Macy’s used Epstein-linked MC2 Model Management

In the wake of Jeffrey Epstein’s death, discoveries of his wide-ranging ties to the retail industry only continue to grow.

Bloomberg reported on Monday that MC2 Model Management — the modeling agency accused of supplying underage women to Epstein’s alleged sex trafficking operation — worked with several major retailers beyond Victoria’s Secret.

According to a letter sent to Bloomberg by Brunel’s business partner Jeff Fuller, MC2’s client roster also included Nordstrom, Macy’s, Saks Fifth Avenue, Neiman Marcus, JCPenney, Kohl’s, Target, Sears, and Belk. Fuller said he had warned MC2 owner Jean-Luc Brunel about Brunel’s ties to Epstein, writing in the letter that he told Brunel in 2014 that he had received a “tremendous amount of worries from our clients.”

Brunel’s connection to Epstein stems from at least 2002, when flight logs show Brunel flew from Florida to the Bahamas on Epstein’s private plane. Brunel also reportedly visited Epstein in jail while the financier was serving a 13-month sentence for his involvement in an underage prostitution case in 2008.

"It's not clear how extensively or for how long the retailers worked with MC2, but the connections draw fresh scrutiny to the relationship retailers have with the modeling industry, which is largely unregulated," Bloomberg wrote. "Retailers often work with several modeling agencies, using a casting director to determine who to book for fashion shows, catalog shoots and other projects."