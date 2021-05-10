“No Units To Send” – Baltimore City Shortage Of EMS Personnel During Night Of Shootings

Baltimore City has recorded a 17% jump in homicides in 2021 compared with the same time last year so far. Violent crime is spiraling out of control ahead of the summer month as the city halted prosecutions of prostitution, drug possession, and other minor offense. There was one point where so much chaos unfolded in such a short period that the city did not have enough medic units to treat shooting victims.

On April 30, Baltimore City reached a grave milestone of 100 homicides. Frustrated with new city leadership, Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan is concerned about the city descending into further chaos in the months ahead.

“We’ve had several discussions with our entire team. We’re very concerned about the increase in violent crime in the city,” Hogan said when asked by local news Fox45 if he spoke with the new mayor, Mayor Brandon Scott, about the violence.

Hogan said violent crime “has three main root causes,” one of which he said is implementing stricter penalties for repeat violent offenders.

Homicides are already following prior-year trends that suggest another +300 year could be possible.

However, Baltimore City State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby halted the prosecution of prostitution, drug possession, and other minor offenses, a move directed at preventing outbreaks of COVID-19 in regional jails. But maybe now that strategy is backfiring ahead of the deadliest months of the year.

At one point earlier this month, there was so much chaos that the city did not have enough medics “to a mass homicide/shooting scene,” tweeted Baltimore City Fraternal Order of Police. Turn the sound up and listen to the police scanner. One individual is heard, “we have no units to send you,” while referring to a homicide scene.- READ MORE

