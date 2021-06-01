No Safe Spaces in Biden’s America—Cartel Border Crime Is Coming to a Neighborhood Near You

It’s the not-so-secret dirty little secret the Biden administration doesn’t want Americans to know: Biden’s southern border policies are making all Americans less safe, no matter how far away from the border we live.

In March, Joe Biden vaguely told reporters he’d visit the southern border “at some point,” but he has yet to make the trip. Kamala Harris has also neglected to visit the border even as Biden tasked her with stemming the so-called “surge of migration” there. By contrast, numerous Republican members of Congress have visited sections of our border, as PJMedia reported here and here.

When Joe Biden and Kamala Harris aren’t actively deflecting from the chaos at the border, or blaming Trump, they’re downplaying its severity. They certainly don’t treat it as a crisis impacting everyday Americans because it’s, you know, at the border.

The truth is, our unsecured southern border is absolutely bleeding crime and chaos into the United States itself as my PJ Media colleague Stephen Green reported on Friday. That crime, however, doesn’t simply stop at the towns along the border itself.

One case in point is California’s Antelope Valley.

Officially made up of thirteen cities and many other sparsely populated areas, the Antelope Valley is located in the high desert of northern Los Angeles County. The vast valley lies some 200-300 miles away from the U.S. border with Mexico. Sadly, even several hundred miles of separation have provided the residents no protection from Biden’s broken border policies. – READ MORE

