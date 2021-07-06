No End In Sight For Gas Above $3.00, Says Executive

One executive sees no end in sight for gas above $3.00 per gallon.

Patrick de Hann — the Head of Petroleum Analysis for GasBuddy — said on FOX Business’ “Cavuto: Coast to Coast” that gas prices may remain high through the summer.

“Traditionally we see gas prices start declining in mid-to-late August as we start to see things back to normal, kids going back to school, vacations basically ending,” de Hann remarked. “This year, though, I think the concern is that…the normal seasonal down-turning could be mitigated by the fact that offices are starting to see returns by fall and so commutes could start to increase.”

De Hann noted that a decrease in prices below $3.00 per gallon may not occur until October: “Keep in mind, too, with the prime of hurricane season now around the corner, there’s so many potential disruptions that could take gas prices even higher.”

Though de Hann asserted that it is too soon to tell whether President Biden’s climate change policies are driving the surge in gas prices, he said that in the long-term “absolutely, the Biden administration’s push to go green will probably have more of an impact.”

Indeed, the Biden administration maintains fossil fuel regulation as a top policy priority.

In a recent speech to the nation’s college graduates, Biden likened the Vietnam War to the challenge of climate change.- READ MORE

