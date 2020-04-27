NJ stay at home order continued indefinitely

There is no end in sight for the stay-at-home order in New Jersey. It comes as the coronavirus outbreak is now blamed for the deaths of more than 6,000 people across the state.

The state-at-home order has been in place across New Jersey since March 21, 2020.

On Monday afternoon, Gov. Phil Murphy explained the steps that he says need to take place to reopen the state.

“To move out from under this order we will need to see, at least, a sustained reduction in the number of new positive COVID-19 test results, new COVID-19 hospitalizations, and other metrics,” Murphy said.

He said that there needed to be a 14-day trend of reduced cases before any reopening could take place. – READ MORE

