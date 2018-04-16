Nikki Haley: Chemical Attack Could Happen In U.S. ‘If We’re Not Smart’

U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley on Sunday warned that a chemical attack like the one in Syria could happen in the United States “if we’re not smart.”

“This very easily could happen in the United States if we’re not smart, and if we’re not conscious of what’s happening,” Haley said on “Fox News Sunday.”

“We have to be very conscious of the fact that we cannot allow even the smallest use of chemical weapons. That’s why you saw the president strike this past weekend, that’s why you saw him expel 60 Russian spies after the attack in Salisbury,” she said. A former Russian spy and his daughter were both poisoned in London last month. – READ MORE

