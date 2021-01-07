Nicole Wallace Says Trump Is Probably Readying To Pre-Pardon Capitol Protesters

MSNBC anchor Nicole Wallace predicted that President Donald Trump would pardon the rioters who stormed the Capitol building Wednesday.

Nicole Wallace said she wouldn’t be surprised if President Donald Trump is currently preparing to pardon his supporters who infiltrated the Capitol. She added that the president is a “thug” and akin to a mob criminal.

“Donald Trump loves his power of pardon,” Wallace said as images of the Capitol played on MSNBC. “I wouldn’t be surprised if he’s preparing to pre pardon this large group today.”

<VIDEO>

“He is going to go out the way he rolled in, as a thug, as a political bully,” she continued. “As someone who operates, in the words of Andy McCabe and Jim Comey, as someone much more similar to the kinds of men they prosecuted when they prosecuted mob crimes.”

Trump addressed a large crowd of supporters Wednesday morning as part of the “Save America” rally repeating past claims that the November presidential election was rigged and fraudulent. Following his speech, many from the crowd formed a mob and stormed the Capitol.

A woman was reportedly shot in the neck during the mayhem after the mob breached the Capitol building. Later, Trump called for peace in a taped message he shared on Twitter.