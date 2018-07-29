NFL Superstar Dares to Stand Up for the Anthem with Bold Statement

As the newest wave of anthem-related controversy engulfs the NFL — this time based on the league’s freeze of its new policy that limits anthem protests to the locker room and Dallas Cowboys’ owner Jerry Jones insisting that his players stand for “The Star-Spangled Banner” — one of the Cowboys’ biggest stars said the football field isn’t the place for protests and that he’s “for action and not just kneeling.”

Dak Prescott, starting quarterback for the Cowboys, made the remarks in a news conference Friday.

“I’d never protest during anthem, and I don’t think that’s the time or the venue to do so,” Prescott said, according to NBC Sports.

“The game of football has always brought me such a peace, and I think it does the same for a lot of people — a lot of people playing the game, a lot of people watching the game, a lot of people that have any impact of the game. So when you bring such a controversy to the stadium, to the field, to the game, it takes away … from that. It takes away from the joy and the love that football brings a lot of people.”

“For me, I’m all about making a chance and making a difference,” he added.

“I think this whole kneeling, and all of that, was all about just raising awareness, and the fact that we’re still talking about social injustice years later, I think we’ve gotten to that point. I think we’ve proved it. We know about social injustice. I’m up for taking a next step, whatever that step may be for action and not just kneeling.

“I’ve always believed in standing up for what I believe in, and that’s what I’m going to continue to do.”

Prescott, who earned a Pro Bowl selection during his rookie year in the league back in 2016, said he was “all for making a difference, and you can count me in if we can find something worth the action to do so that will help fix it.” – READ MORE

Some hoped the controversy surrounding NFL players kneeling during the national anthem would finally end prior to this upcoming season, but it nevertheless persists among some players in the league.

The league itself has waffled over how they intend to address the controversy that has angered and driven away many fans and viewers, but one team owner ha put his foot down in opposition to the protests.

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones recently made clear that his players will stand for the playing of “The Star Spangled Banner.”

Way to go Jerry. This is what the league should do! https://t.co/yEP1jK57xi — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 27, 2018

Trump’s tweet linked to one from Dan Scavino Jr., the White House director of social media and personal assistant to the president, who had posted a quote from Jones. – READ MORE

