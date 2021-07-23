NFL says COVID outbreaks among unvaccinated players may result in forfeiting games, loss of pay in new policy

The NFL is continuing to come down hard on unvaccinated players as a new memo released Thursday states that teams could potentially forfeit a game due to a COVID-19 outbreak amongst unvaccinated players.

Commissioner Roger Goodell said in the memo, obtained by The Associated Press, that the league does not intend to add another week to accommodate games that cannot be rescheduled due to an outbreak.

“As we learned last year, we can play a full season if we maintain a firm commitment to adhering to our health and safety protocols and to making needed adjustments in response to changing conditions,” he said.

“If a game can’t be rescheduled and is canceled due to a COVID outbreak among non-vaccinated players on one of the competing teams, the team with the outbreak will forfeit and will be deemed to have played 16 games for purposes of draft, waiver priority, etc.”

In addition to forfeiting, if a game can’t be made up in the 18-week schedule, players on both teams will not be paid for the game. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --