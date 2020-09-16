NFL icon Mike Ditka says players who kneel should respect the country or ‘get the hell out!’

Legendary former NFL coach Mike Ditka criticized the current pro football players who kneeled to protest during the national anthem and said that he couldn’t understand why anyone would protest.

“Football’s football. It’s not a complicated thing. You’re playing the game, you’re enjoying the game,” Ditka said.

“You don’t like the game, get out of it. It’s not for protesting one way or the other. What color you are, what you think, this or that. You play football. That’s it,” he continued.

“You’re privileged. You got a gift from God that you can play the game because you got a body you can do it with,” Ditka said. “I don’t really understand what you’re protesting. I played the game. I coached the game for a long time. It makes no sense to me.”

“I would tell those players go to another country and play football there. You don’t have to come out,” Ditka said. “You don’t have to come out if you go to another country. You can’t! Because the game’s only played in this country. And if you can’t respect this country, get the hell out of it.” – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --