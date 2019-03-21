Next USC President Was The UNC Chancellor Embroiled In Swift Confederate Monument Controversy

The University of Southern California announced former University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill Chancellor Carol Folt will be the school’s 12th president Wednesday.

All 23 members of USC’s Presidential Search Advisory Committee voted in favor of Folt’s candidacy. The former chancellor will begin her presidential term at USC on July 1.

“Dr. Folt is a seasoned leader who has an excellent track record of listening to others,” Interim President Wanda Austin said, according to USC’s website. “She clearly understands the value of reaching out across campus, and for standing strong for the character and principles of a university’s community.”

Folt ordered for the removal of remnants of UNC’s Silent Sam statue in her resignation letter. They were removed hours later.

She originally planned to leave after commencement in May, but the Board of Governors asked Folt to resign earlier than expected, according to Inside Higher Ed. Folt had been the school’s chancellor since 2013.

“You know, it’s a bit stunning based on how this has gone, that UNC Chapel Hill felt they needed to take this kind of draconian action — and I think that’s what it is,” Board of Governors chair Harry Smith said, Inside Higher Ed reported in January. “When you start scheduling cranes at night and key and critical stakeholders aren’t involved, it’s just unfortunate.”View image on Twitter

Gone, baby gone. Silent Sam’s pedestal is nowhere to be seen on @UNC campus. #silentsam reporting for @CarolinaJournal pic.twitter.com/Ta5bz5v9vz — Kari Lynn Travis (@KariLynnTravis) January 15, 2019

USC’s search committee was impressed Folt increased first generation student diversity, “strengthened the university’s policies on sexual assault” and “spearheaded a $4.25 billion fundraising campaign” at UNC.

Folt is aware of “immediate challenges” at USC, according to the announcement.

“I assure you that we will meet these challenges together, directly, decisively and with honesty and candor,” Folt said.

USC was one of the colleges entangled in the nationwide admissions bribery scandal that involved at least 50 people, including two celebrities.

This article will be updated upon USC and Folt’s comment should The Daily Caller News Foundation receive one.

Follow Neetu on Twitter

Send tips to: [email protected]Click here for reuse options!

Copyright 2019 Daily Caller News Foundation

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected]