Newt: Obama and Valerie Jarrett Behind Spying, Trying To Frame Trump (VIDEO)

In a Tuesday appearance on Fox News, Newt Gingrich said that he believed former President Barack Obama and some of his top officials — including Valerie Jarrett — were involved in spying on Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign.

Gingrich, the former Republican speaker of the House and 2012 presidential candidate, also said some people — like former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper — were “in danger of going to jail.”

Gingrich was appearing on Laura Ingraham’s show after a busy week in terms of revelations regarding the surveillance done on the campaign, which was apparently carried out in an attempt to find out if there were contacts with Russian officials. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1