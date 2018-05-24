Politics TV
Newt: Obama and Valerie Jarrett Behind Spying, Trying To Frame Trump (VIDEO)
In a Tuesday appearance on Fox News, Newt Gingrich said that he believed former President Barack Obama and some of his top officials — including Valerie Jarrett — were involved in spying on Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign.
Gingrich, the former Republican speaker of the House and 2012 presidential candidate, also said some people — like former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper — were “in danger of going to jail.”
Gingrich was appearing on Laura Ingraham’s show after a busy week in terms of revelations regarding the surveillance done on the campaign, which was apparently carried out in an attempt to find out if there were contacts with Russian officials. – READ MORE
Newt believes the fix was in for Trump, and it can be traced all the way up to the top of the food chain.