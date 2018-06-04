Newt Gingrich warns Google: Clean up anti-GOP search results or ‘run a risk’ of hearings

Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich said Google runs the risk of facing congressional hearings over searches which have pulled up anti-Republican results.

He said the tech giant has an “obligation” to put in place a system to clean up biased search results “within a couple of hours” during an interview on “Sunday Morning Futures With Maria Bartiromo.”

Otherwise, Gingrich said “they run a risk that they’re going to start getting hearings if in fact this is used as an engine of left-wing propaganda people are going to demand I think real reform.”

Conservatives blasted Google last week after search showed the word “Nazism” in an information box about the California Republican Party’s ideology. Further exacerbating the issue, a separate search for Trudy Wade, a North Carolina state senator who is a Republican and a supporter of President Trump, pulled up a picture Friday with the word “BIGOT” in red.

