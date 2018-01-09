Newt Gingrich: CNN’s Jake Tapper ‘Condescending,’ Not ‘Self Aware’ in Stephen Miller Interview

Former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich slammed CNN’s Jake Tapper Sunday after Tapper cut off White House senior adviser Stephen Miller in the middle of an interview.

“It was very sad to see Jake Tapper, whose book on Afghanistan I really admire, be so condescending and unself aware with Stephen Miller,” Newt Gingrich tweeted Sunday morning.

Tapper interviewed Miller on Sunday’s episode of CNN’s State of the Union, where the two sparred over Michael Wolff’s book Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House. – READ MORE

President Trump slammed CNN’s Jake Tapper on Sunday, calling him a “flunky” following the cable news host’s contentious interview with White House senior adviser Stephen Miller.

“Jake Tapper of Fake News CNN just got destroyed in his interview with Stephen Miller of the Trump Administration,” Trump tweeted.

“Watch the hatred and unfairness of this CNN flunky!” (THE HILL)

CNN host Jake Tapper cut off a bizarre and fiery interview Sunday with White House adviser Stephen Miller about President Donald Trump’s mental acuity, CNN’s coverage of the administration and the truthfulness of Michael Wolff’s explosive new book.

It was clear from the outset Miller was there to do battle for the president.

Miller quickly lit into Fire and Fury: Inside Trump’s White House and blasted former White House strategist Steve Bannon, saying his critical comments about the administration in Wolff’s book were “grotesque.” (FREE BEACON)