New York’s Female Lieutenant Governor Dodges Questions About Cuomo Scandals

Democratic New York Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul refused to answer questions from reporters regarding the mounting sexual harassment allegations against Gov. Andrew Cuomo during a public event in New York City Friday.

Hochul was asked by one reporter what she had to say to people who want her to speak out about the allegations of sexual harassment against Cuomo, prompting her to abruptly walk away, according to the New York Post.

Lt. Gov. Hochul ducks questions about Cuomo’s sexual harassment scandals https://t.co/Orlbx9OeA3 pic.twitter.com/pUitx0dCI5 — New York Post (@nypost) April 9, 2021

Hochul eventually responded to the flurry of questions from reporters, stating that there were “investigations underway at this time,” according to the Post.

“I’m here to show to the world that New York City is back. We are here at Coney Island. But there are a lot of answers that will be resolved in the impending months with a number of investigations underway, so I’m gonna leave it at that,” said Hochul as she left the reopening ceremony for Coney Island, where she was filling in for Cuomo.

The Albany Times Union released an interview Wednesday with an unidentified former aide to the governor who accused Cuomo of groping her in his office at the Albany Executive Mansion last month.

“He came right back and pulled me close and all I remember is seeing his hand, his big hand. I remember looking down like, ‘Holy sh–,” said the anonymous former aide in a statement to the Times Union.

Cuomo has repeatedly denied allegations of sexual harassment made against him in recent months.

Republican New York State Assemblyman Kevin Byrne slammed Hochul’s statement in a private message to the Daily Caller News Foundation.

“For months, New York’s top elected Democrats were silent when it came to Gov. Cuomo’s corrupt COVID-19 nursing home coverup,” Byrne said.

“They ignored the unbelievable hubris it took for Gov. Cuomo to write and publish a book about his ‘leadership’ amid the ongoing pandemic and have largely remained quiet about the scandal surround the details of the book’s creation as well as the allegations of sexual harassment against the Governor. Lt. Gov. Hochul must break her silence if she expects to ever lead this state. She’s elected by the people of New York, and New Yorkers deserve to hear her speak and take a stand,” wrote Byrne.

New York State Attorney General Leticia James retained numerous attorneys in March to conduct an independent probe into the allegations.

If Cuomo were impeached or forced to step down as governor, Hochul would immediately assume the duties of Governor.