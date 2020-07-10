New York Times Falsely Blames Churches for Huge Spike in Coronavirus Cases

President Trump wanted houses of worship to reopen, and the New York Times is trying to not only blame him for wanting them to reopen during the pandemic, but also blaming churches as a “major source” of coronavirus cases.

“Weeks after President Trump demanded that America’s shuttered houses of worship be allowed to reopen, new outbreaks of the coronavirus are surging through churches across the country where services have resumed,” read the report, which was published Wednesday.

“The virus has infiltrated Sunday sermons, meetings of ministers and Christian youth camps in Colorado and Missouri. It has struck churches that reopened cautiously with face masks and social distancing in the pews, as well as some that defied lockdowns and refused to heed new limits on numbers of worshipers,” the report continued. “Pastors and their families have tested positive, as have church ushers, front-door greeters and hundreds of churchgoers. In Texas, about 50 people contracted the virus after a pastor told congregants they could once again hug one another.”

The report also mentions a Florida teenager who died from the coronavirus after attending a church youth group party—though they failed to mention she had a rare autoimmune disorder and childhood cancer.

The New York Times literally is trying to put the fear of God in churchgoers, hoping to replace their Christian faith with subservience to government social-distancing edicts and media reporting. – READ MORE

