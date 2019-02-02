New York Storm So Bad Town Pulls Snow Plows Off Roads

New York’s winter storm unleashed such a torrent of snow that one town took its snow plows off the roads over safety concerns.

Department of Public Works Superintendent Patrick Keenan said Thursday that the city of Watertown pulled nine snowplows off the roads at 4:30 p.m., according to 7News. The barrage of snowfall created conditions of zero visibility, making it too dangerous for drivers to operate.

Authorities in Jefferson County, where Watertown is located, declared a state of emergency for the country due to blizzard conditions.