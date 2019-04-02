New York State Cuts Special Olympics Funding, Gives Raises To Lawmakers

Democrat-controlled New York is cutting funds to the Special Olympics and giving a raise to lawmakers a week after Democrats in Washington, D.C., expressed outrage after the Trump administration proposed cutting funds to the Special Olympics.

“New York’s budget for the Special Olympics decreased from $200,000 in 2018 to $150,000 for this year,” The Daily Caller reported. “Meanwhile, every one of the state’s 213 lawmakers will ultimately receive a raise that is almost the same amount cut from the games for disabled athletes.”

Following the announcement, Special Olympics New York CEO and President Stacey Hengsterman said in a statement:

Special Olympics New York is thankful to the Governor and Legislature for securing $150,000 in State Budget to support our Unified Champion Schools program, which is creating inclusive school communities throughout New York State. The budget process is always difficult and we are grateful we had so many champions advocating on our behalf. We will continue to work with our representatives in state government to hopefully increase these funds and continue to grow this important program.

