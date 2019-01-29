New York City Woman Stuck In Elevator For The Entire Weekend

A New York City woman was stuck in an elevator from Friday evening until she was rescued Monday morning.

Marites Fortaliza, 53, a housekeeper for billionaire and conservative political donor Warren Stephens, was caught between the second and third floors of the Upper East Side townhouse, the New York Post reported Monday.

Fortaliza did not have a phone with her, according to ABC News. She was taken to a hospital after firefighters pried the elevator’s doors open shortly after 10 a.m. Monday.

Stephens purchased the home for $8 million in 1999, according to The New York Times. The elevator was installed before he purchased the home.

The New York City Department of Buildings gave the townhouse two violations, one in 1996 and another in 2008, related to elevator maintenance, the Post reported.

A NYC’s Department of Buildings spokesperson said aggravated violation was issued for not allowing inspectors to look at the elevator, according to ABC News. The spokesperson added there could be more violations issued.

The city’s Department of Buildings recommends trapped persons ring the elevator alarm if there is one, relax and refrain from forcing the doors open.

