New York City Cop Pummeled By Mob, Police Say

A New York City Police Department officer on Friday was ambushed by a mob of men while jogging during his dinner break, police say.

The officer, whose name has not been released, was wearing civilian clothes when between six and nine men attacked him, according to the New York Post. The officer was hospitalized and is in stable condition, an NYPD spokesperso told the Daily Caller News Foundation.

The officer suffered injuries to his throat, head, knees and shoulders, but remained conscious when officers arrived, the spokesman said.

The officer attempted to grab one of the suspects during the beating, but was unsuccessful and the group fled on foot, the NYPD said.

There have been several instances of group assaults in the area, according to the New York Post.

Arrests have not been made and the investigation is ongoing, according to the NYPD.