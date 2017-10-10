New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman plans to sue Trump for repealing Clean Power Plan

New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman said Monday he would sue the Trump administration for repealing the Obama-era Clean Power Plan, a major regulation restricting greenhouse gas emissions from coal plants.

“By seeking to repeal the Clean Power Plan, especially without any credible commitment to replacing it, the Trump administration’s campaign of climate change denial continues, once again putting industry special interests ahead of New Yorkers’ and all Americans’ safety, health and the environment,” the Democrat said.

“If and when the Trump administration finalizes this repeal, I will sue to protect New Yorkers and out a stop to the Trump administration’s irresponsible and illegal efforts to turn back the clock on public health.” – READ MORE