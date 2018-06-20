True Pundit

New Polls Show House GOP in Good Shape in Swing Districts

Polls from the Global Strategy Group show that President Trump’s favorable ratings are underwater in TX-07NJ-07, and FL-26, but the Republican incumbents in those states remain in good shape.

Here’s how Trump compares to the incumbents:

TX-07: Trump 44 percent favorable/ 51 percent unfavorable; Rep. John Culberson 38 percent favorable/30 percent unfavorable.

NJ-07: Trump 47 percent favorable/50 percent unfavorable; Rep. Leonard Lance 44 percent favorable/30 percent unfavorable.

FL-29: Trump 46 percent favorable/48 percent unfavorable; Rep. Carlos Curbelo 42 percent favorable/27 percent unfavorable. – READ MORE

The president's favorables may be underwater in a number of key races, but he isn't pulling these GOP members down.

