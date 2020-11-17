New Philadelphia COVID-19 Restrictions Prohibit Indoor Gatherings In Restaurants, Gyms, Households

Philadelphia officials announced new COVID-19 restrictions on city businesses and indoor gatherings in a virtual press briefing Monday.

Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney and Health Commissioner Dr. Farley cited recent spikes in the average number of new cases per day as the reason for the new guidelines during the briefing, FOX29 reported.

Nov 16, 2020 @PhiladelphiaGov COVID-19 update: 21,069 new test results received 2,564 new cases

54,607 total cases

15 new probable cases from rapid tests 8 new deaths

1917 total deaths *Today’s numbers reflect cases and deaths since Friday

For more:https://t.co/7UZp394cBJ pic.twitter.com/x3feNfez6j — Philadelphia Public Health (@PHLPublicHealth) November 16, 2020

“There’s no doubt these changes are necessary. We need to act now to reduce the rate of increase and to flatten the curve once again,” Kenney said, according to FOX29.

The new restrictions call for the limiting of outdoor gatherings to 10% occupancy or ten people per thousand square feet, according to FOX 29. Fans will also no longer be permitted admission to Eagles games.

Gyms, museums, and libraries will be among the facilities ordered to close their doors in accordance with the city’s second round of COVID-19 restrictions, according to FOX29. Religious institutions may hold services with no more than five people per thousand square feet.

Philadelphia officials also announced the prohibition of all indoor gatherings, public and private.

“Because while we won’t prohibit people from interacting, we want to strongly discourage that because it’s increasingly unsafe to interact with anyone,” Farley said during Monday’s virtual press conference. “We will prohibit indoor gatherings or events of any size in any location, public or private. This means no indoor parties, group meals, football watching groups, no visiting between households, no weddings, funerals, baby showers,” Farley said.

The Philadelphia Department of Public Health directed Philadelphians to their website where an outline detailing all new restrictions can be found.

To protect every Philadelphian, we’ve put together restrictions in response to the recent rise in new COVID-19 cases. To learn more about what’s prohibited November 20 through January 1, 2021, visit our website: https://t.co/u3Cyfji9Gl pic.twitter.com/m395BZxDli — Philadelphia Public Health (@PHLPublicHealth) November 16, 2020

Monday’s press briefing comes after announcements made in other states such as Maryland and Utah calling for similar restrictions to combat the spread of COVID-19.

The Philadelphia School District along with Cherry Hill, New Jersey public schools last week announced a delayed move to hybrid learning due to upticks in COVID-19 among school-aged children.