New Mexico sheriff won’t enforce stay-at-home orders that subvert constitutional rights

The sheriff in New Mexico’s most populous county said in a video last week that he will not enforce any stay-at-home orders that subvert individuals’ constitutional rights, adding that his office will focus on helping families and businesses stay safe from crime.

Bernalillo County Sheriff Manny Gonzales said in a video statement posted to the department’s YouTube channel Friday that, compared to other state and local governments around the country, New Mexico’s COVID-19 response involves “some of the most restrictive measures which significantly impacted countless New Mexicans’ livelihoods, health and well-being.”

He said Bernalillo County, which is home to the city of Albuquerque, has seen “more than its fair share of personal hardships and devastation” and that “we all agree we must do better.”

“This year, my office listened to numerous citizens concerned about what have been categorized as ‘oppressive lockdown mandates’,” he said. “I sympathize with the families, business owners, children and houses of worship to the point that they believe that their civil liberties are being compromised.” – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --