New Jersey Halts Reopening, NYC Asks Cuomo To Do The Same, As Mutant COVID Spreads

Gov. Cuomo has just announced that the minimum age for vaccinations in New York will be lowered to 50.

Now, will Cuomo agree to pause the reopening? Considering he’s depending on the reopening narrative to bury his two contemporaneous scandals and the state and federal investigations spawned by them, we suspect that would be unlikely.

And cue more criticisms about Cuomo’s “political” decision-making.

In an abrupt reopening U-turn, New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy has just decided to halt the Garden State’s reopening plans as its total case count surges to become the highest in the US. The decision follows an announcement on Friday that capacity at gyms, restaurants, hair/nail salons and other “recreational” businesses would be raised to 50%. The number of people allowed at outdoor gatherings has also doubled to 50 from 25.

However, during an appearance in CNN Monday morning, Murphy proclaimed that the state “won’t be opening further capacities for some time now.” His remarks applied to “further reopenings,” meaning that he won’t roll back these new measures introduced Friday. Murphy cited the growing presence of certain COVID “variants” – ie mutated strains believed to be more infectious or more virulent – as his reason for pausing the reopening.

Murphy added that “we want to do this safely and responsibly, we don’t want to have to go back.”

In other news, NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio told reporters during his Monday morning briefing that he would urge Gov. Cuomo – whom he has urged to leave office immediately – do the same and halt reopening in the state as COVID numbers have seemingly plateaued, while a new “variant” discovered in the state stokes fears of another rebound.- READ MORE

