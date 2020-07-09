New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy: ‘Masks Are Now Required Outdoors’

Individuals in New Jersey will now be required to wear masks outdoors in situations where social distancing in not feasible, Gov. Phil Murphy (D-NJ) announced on Wednesday.

“We have to take this step,” said Murphy. “We’ve gone through hell in New Jersey. We’ve lost over 13,000 people, we’ve brought our numbers down, we can’t go through that hell again.”

Masks are now required outdoors when you can’t social distance. #NewProPic #MaskUpNJ pic.twitter.com/MbfDmmBHZr — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) July 8, 2020

Requiring masks outdoors is a step I had hoped we would not have to take. By and large, New Jerseyans have been outstanding in their compliance But, unfortunately, we’ve been seeing a backslide in compliance in New Jersey and across our nation. — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) July 8, 2020

“Requiring masks outdoors is a step I had hoped we would not have to take,” the governor said on social media. “By and large, New Jerseyans have been outstanding in their compliance. But, unfortunately, we’ve been seeing a backslide in compliance in New Jersey and across our nation.” – READ MORE

