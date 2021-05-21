New ‘Cinderella’ To Feature Male Fairy Godmother Who Teaches That ‘Magic Has No Gender’

Sony Pictures studio is set to produce another live-action remake of “Cinderella” with a “diverse” cast meant to better reflect the studio’s audience, and this time, the Fairy Godmother — or as it is now known, the “Fab G” — will be played by a male, Emmy-winning “Pose” actor Billy Porter.

The aim of Porter’s role, the film’s writer-director Kay Cannon told Entertainment Weekly, is to teach that “magic has no gender.”

The Fab G, EW reports, is “here to help our modern Cindy manifest her inner princess. Wanting to avoid comparisons to fairy godmothers past, Cannon says she decided early on simply ‘to make it Billy Porter.’”

Porter, of course, is famous for his gender-bending red carpet looks. As a correspondent for most of the major awards shows, Porter often appears in a long ball gown or covered in sparkly accessories as a way of making a statement about A-lister fashion. Indeed, in a set of promotional photos sent to media at the same time as Disney announced the film’s updated, post-COVID-19 release date, Porter is outfitted for the role of “Fab G” in a flowing, copper-colored gown and “custom Jimmy Choo butterfly boots.” – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --