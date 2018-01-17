New charges could be coming in Vegas massacre, police attorney says

More than three months later, countless questions remain as to the motive of Las Vegas shooter, Stephen Paddock. To get more answers, petitioners from several media organizations tried Tuesday to have State District Court Judge Elissa Cadish decide to unseal Las Vegas Metropolitan Police search warrants.

The attorney for the police, Nicholas Crosby, when arguing on the merits of the case, noted that potential charges against other people could be in the works. These new developments underscored his justification that the matter is still an ongoing investigation.

Crosby said that no new charges are imminent, but he highlighted that charges of individuals could come in the future, and therefore the documents should remained sealed.

Cadish decided not to release the files — at least not right away — giving Las Vegas police one week to further explain the need for ongoing secrecy in the matter. Cadish said she would read what’s requested to be unsealed. – READ MORE

Newly released search warrants prove the FBI is not telling the truth about not knowing details of Stephen Paddock’s background, especially his gun running.

Paddock emailed from his personal Microsoft Live account, “[email protected]” to “[email protected],” Paddock wrote “try and ar before u buy. we have huge selection. located in the las vegas area.”

The “centralpark4804” account wrote back “we have a wide variety of optics and ammunition to try.” Paddock emailed back “for a thrill try out bumpfire ar’s with a 100 round magazine.”

ZeroHedge raises the possibility that these correspondence means Paddock had accomplices:

According to some, this is the first information on the record suggesting that the gunman may have had help.

The warrant goes on to read “Investigators believe these communications may have been related to the eventual attack that occurred at the Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas.”

Investigators found 23 firearms in Paddock’s room – several of which were outfitted with “bump-fire” stocks, a large quantity of ammunition, high capacity magazines, a handgun, a bulletproof vest and a “breathing apparatus” in Paddock’s room. 1,600 round of additional ammunition along with 50 pounds of explosives and ammonium nitrate – often used to manufacture explosives, were found in his Hyundai Tucson SUV. Investigators say he planned to survive the assault and escape, and had set up several surveillance cameras in various locations throughout the room, the peep hole of his door, and in the hallway outside. – READ MORE